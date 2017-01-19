Dallas County gets $300K grant to help fight violent crime

The Dallas County Commission has been awarded a $300,000 grant to help fight violent crime and create safer communities. Funding came in the form of a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded Wednesday by Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's office.

The grant will help Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson’s office with several initiatives such as training law enforcement on violent crime behavior, engaging the community through outreach, and increasing drug and gun seizures.

“We try to help local law enforcement and local district attorney’s offices reach their goals of preventing crime any way we can,” Gov. Bentley said. “By providing these CDBG funds, we are able to help communities in Dallas County become safer places to live, work and raise a family. I commend the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Dallas County Commission for addressing these issues head on and being proactive against violent crime.”

CDBG grants are made available through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA.

