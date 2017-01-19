Scammers target AL senior citizens with gift card phone calls

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is looking into several cases of fraud that have some senior citizens on edge.

According to SBI agents, senior citizens in some Alabama counties are getting suspicious calls from scammers asking for money in the form of gift cards.

SBI agents explain that the suspect caller poses as the victims' grandson and leads them to believe they're in a financial situation that requires them to get their loved ones to send Walmart gift cards.

So far, agents have found three victims in Etowah, Jackson, and Washington counties. In all, they've lost more than $13,000.

The SBI is urging the public to be aware of the phone scam and to alert their local law enforcement agency if they get one of these calls.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.