State releases letter outlining issues with Montgomery Public Schools

The Alabama State Department of Education has released a letter Alabama State School Superintendent Michael Sentance wrote to leaders of the Montgomery Public School system that goes into detail about his concerns with the capital city's school system.

Sentance's letter, addressed to MPS Superintendent Margaret Allen and School Board President Robert Porterfield, lists several issues.

"I have determined that MPS is not in compliance with the School Fiscal Accountability Act..." Sentance wrote, adding that MPS does not have a permanent Chief School Financial Officer and that "a number of required financial statements and federal budget applications, as well as an annual budget...have not been submitted or not timely submitted."

The state superintendent also found concerns with MPS in areas including academic issues, student transportation, as well as issues with the Child Nutrition Program.

"As another basis for intervention, I have determined that a majority of MPS schools are priority schools...including that they are substantially and sometimes chronically underperforming their potential," Sentance wrote.

Sentance lists seven deficiencies MPS must provide an adequate plan to correct and substantially improve:

Fiscal procedures, budgeting, accountability, and accuracy CNP Procedures Student transportation systems management and operations Student academic achievement College and/or career ready rates The gap between graduation rates and college/or career ready rates The MPS graduation rate

He cites examples, including low proficiency scores, low graduation rates, high chronic absentee rates, fiscal deficiencies, and persistent or substantial school safety or transportation concerns.

The state superintendent is requiring a response from MPS by Feb. 7 in which MPS leaders and the MPS Board can either agree with or not challenge the state's position or "offer reasons why intervention is not warranted or, in the alternative, present a specific plan and timetable for correcting the deficiencies identified in this notice."

The state superintendent said MPS's plan "must provide for the completion of all corrective measures in no longer than three years."

Sentance added that he will evaluate MPS's response and if he determines it's inadequate, he will ask the state board of education to intervene in the operations of MPS.

The Alabama State Department of Education passed a resolution on Jan. 12 that gave written notice to leaders of the capital city's school system of a possible intervention. The vote to notify of intervention was unanimous.

The state has not taken over the capital city's school system at this point, though the notice is the first step toward that. An actual intervention will require a second vote by the Alabama State Board of Education, which would likely come at the board's next meeting in early February.

The Montgomery County Board of Education has scheduled a special called meeting for Friday at noon to discuss the state's notice of intent to intervene.

READ THE LETTER:

