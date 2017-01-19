State releases letter outlining issues with Montgomery Public Schools

Lowndes County School Board members are keenly interested in Senate Bill 121. The outcome could make a dramatic difference in their monthly pay.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have voted to require high schoolers pass a civics exam before graduating.More >>
The principal at Fort Deposit Elementary School got a surprise Monday after the final bell rang, learning for the first time that a student had brought a pellet gun to school.More >>
With big changes coming for many Montgomery public schools, parents are getting their first chance to talk face to face with those in charge of the system takeover.More >>
Auburn residents are concerned over what they say is a lack of parking in the downtown area.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) – After Auburn University canceled his on-campus event, set for Tuesday at 7 P.M., white nationalist Richard Spencer announced he will still come to the universityMore >>
One teacher at Wetumpka Elementary is adding a unique spin to the traditional kindergarten classroom.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education will hold the first of several scheduled community forums to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system Monday night.More >>
A $12 million donation will be used to create a new culinary science center at Auburn University.More >>
Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, is scheduled to speak at Auburn University Tuesday. Spencer made the announcement through a video on Twitter.More >>
