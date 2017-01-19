Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary offers safe haven for injured animals

When a wild animal is hit by a car, shot, or wounded in some other way, it doesn’t have many options. Fight and survive, or die.

That is unless somebody gets them to the Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary in Enterprise, Alabama.

“We are the only facility in Alabama permitted to take in all mammals, reptiles, and raptors,” said Terry Morse with Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary.

And how this place got to Alabama is quite a story.

Terry and her husband, John, worked for Big Bend when it was in Florida. They cared for a lot of black bears down there. But the person who started it passed away and the land was no longer going to be used to care for the animals.

So the Morse’s picked up all their belongings, and the Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary, and headed for Enterprise in 2012.

“The first year we had 150 animals. The second year we had 450. Now we are up to over 1,200 a year,” Terry said.

You name it, they’ve cared for it.

They’ve seen bobcats, skunks, possum, deer, otters, beavers, hawks, owls, turtles, red tail hawks, and more.

“When the animal comes in and realizes you don’t want to eat them, they will let us do a lot of things to their bodies without showing aggression,” said John Morse with Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary. “The goal is to receive the animal, assess the animal, get it back into a healthy state, and then back into the wild.”

Big Bend is a non-profit group and is run by volunteers. It’s a group that’s passionate about caring for animals who can’t help themselves.

“We don’t believe in keeping these animals as pets,” said Terry. “We don’t encourage that. They are cute and cuddly when they’re small and then the hormones kick in. They can be unpredictable and somebody can get hurt.”

So, it’s a tricky balance. They love and care for these injured animals but can’t get too attached. They want the animals to keep that distrust for humans. That’s what will keep them alive when they are released. The release is why they do it.

“When we release a deer, they get their bearings,” said John. “I guarantee you they get about 100 yards away, and that white tail goes up, and they look back almost as if to say thanks. Then they just take off into the woods. It’s like we’ve done everything we could for them, now it’s up to them.”

And they want the public to know how important it is to show love and concern for the animals around us.

“If we don’t protect our wildlife and appreciate what we have out here, it’s going to be gone forever,” Terry said.

Both Terry and John really want to get this message to the next generation. You can schedule field trips to see what they do and get and up close look at some animals who are recovering from all kinds of problems.

They also want folks to call them if you run across and injured wild animal and don’t know what to do. They can talk you through the best way to help the animal and keep yourself safe too.

You can call them at 334-447-8110 or 334-447-8111. You can also call the Fish and Wildlife Hotline.

