New surge to revive Cottage Hill, Montgomery's oldest neighborhood

The quest to preserve and maintain Montgomery's oldest neighborhoods is kicking into high gear.

Cottage Hill is Montgomery's oldest surviving residential area, beginning in the mid-to-late 1800s. It's a relatively small neighborhood - about 9 blocks - made up of Victorian style homes. As Montgomery moved toward the suburbs during the 1950s and 1960s, the houses of the Cottage Hill district deteriorated

and the area was slated to become an industrial warehouse area.

“It really is still a very stable neighborhood,” said Melanie Golson with the City of Montgomery’s Department of Development.

A new wave of visionaries has started buying houses in the community, restoring them, and making Cottage Hill their home. The next step is to bring in commercial developments. And the Development Department is hoping to spur those commercial interests by seeking requests for the sale and development of property located at 414 Caroline Street.

“It was dilapidated apartments, kind of a hotbed for some crime," Golson said. "So the city bought it, along with some other things, properties in the area, to stabilize that and reduce the crime rate and take some of the blight away. It’s a little less than an acre.”

The City of Montgomery has owned the property for about 8 years. Now, the development department says it’s time to make something of it.

“It really is the next step in the revitalization of downtown,” Golson explained. “There's so many people who have already invested so much in Cottage Hill and Five Points, there are so many things already going on behind the scenes. The timing is right for the city to do something to help move that forward one more step.”

Officials expect the land to be developed and active within two years of closing the deal.

“We really would like something mixed use,” Golson said. “We’d prefer 2-3 stories. An upper story would have a great view of downtown.”

The city will host a pre-proposal conference on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at 25 Washington Avenue. The conference will be in the 3rd floor conference room to review the RFP requirements and illustrative design concepts. Staff will be on-site at 414 Caroline Street, weather permitting, immediately after to answer any additional questions.

Copies of the RFP can be downloaded from the city’s website http://montgomeryal.gov/work/bids-and-rfps/bidder-list.

Proposals will be accepted Feb. 16 through March 31.

All questions or requests for information must be submitted in writing to Melanie Golson, Program Manager/Planner, City of Montgomery Department of Development via email at mgolson@montgomeryal.gov.

