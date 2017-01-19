AL governor recommends 3 changes to 'Obamacare'

The State of Alabama refused to set up health exchanges when the Affordable Care Act, or 'Obamacare' as it's often referred, became law.

But as President Barack Obama prepares to leave office, Gov. Robert Bentley is offering his recommendations on how to change the landmark health care legislation that remains deeply unpopular, especially among Republicans and conservatives.

Bentley's letter, dated Jan. 13, is in response to a Dec. 2 request by U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is seeking recommendations to improve health insurance markets and Medicaid.

Bentley responded with three recommendations. They include:

Recommendation No. 1

Adjust the Medicare Hospital Area Wage Index.

"Adjust, by regulation or law, the Medicare Hospital Area Wage Index to reduce the wide gaps between states in hospital reimbursement rates paid by Medicare. The current wage index formula punishes hospitals by lowering federal payment rates as hospitals become more efficient. I also request deletion of the "Bay State boondoggle," the portion of the Affordable Care Act that changed the Area Wage Index to boost payments for a handful of states and cut them for others. Deleting that provision would help more than four-fifths of the nation's hospitals, according to the Alabama Hospital Association."

Recommendation No. 2

Stop scheduled cuts in Medicaid DSH payments

"Stop scheduled cuts in Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payments, cuts that would hurt hospitals that care for many indigent people, especially in states such as Alabama that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The scheduled cuts soon could reduce DSH payments to Alabama hospitals by more than $100 million a year, and about three-fourths of Alabama hospitals already operate in the red, according to the Alabama Hospital Association."

Recommendation No. 3

Maintain federal CHIP funding

"Maintain federal funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and maintain the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) increase now in place. Alabama has 150,000 people 18 and younger served by CHIP. Reducing the federal contribution to the regular state FMAP would cost Alabama about $90 million in Fiscal Year 2018 alone."

To read the entire letter, CLICK HERE.

