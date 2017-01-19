Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson appointed to Council on Opioid Misuse and Addiction

Gov. Robert Bentley has appointed WSFA 12 News Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson to the Council on Opioid Misuse and Addiction.

"Appointing you to this position comes with great responsibility because you will be making important decision that affect the citizens of Alabama," the governor wrote in his appointment letter.

Josh's brother, Chris Johnson, died from a heroin overdose in October 2015.

"Deeply humbled for this chance to help make Alabama the national model in fighting the opiate addiction epidemic. My aim is to give my brother and all addicts and their families a voice at this table," Josh wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Josh is also asking for help from those who suffer from addiction or who have loved ones who have suffered from addiction. He wants to know what state resources would help the most and what you need from the government to help you succeed.

You can go to Josh Johnson on Facebook and leave your comments.

