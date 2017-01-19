Witnesses: Mother, 2 children injured in south Alabama fire

The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed Thursday a fire in the Houston County town of Ashford is under investigation.

Steve Holmes, the public information officer for the State Fire Marshal's Office, said there are no signs of foul play

According to a witness on the scene, a 17-year-old mother and her two young children suffered burns in the fire. The witness said it started around midnight Thursday in a bedroom in a mobile home.

The mother reportedly grabbed the children and ran out of the mobile home. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with burns.

According to a family member, the oldest was burned the most. He was transported to a Birmingham hospital.

The family member said the mom was in the living room when the fire started. She heard the children screaming and ran to the room to save them.

The family member believes the oldest child suffered more serious injures from trying to protect his little brother.

The State Fire Marshal's Office, Houston County Sheriff's Office and Department of Human Resources are investigating.

