Reward offered for help in finding missing Macon Co. man

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps bring a missing Macon County man home.

Kenneth McKency, 32, has been missing since Jan. 6. McKency was last seen leaving a residence on Ligon Court near County Road 24 in rural Macon County. He was walking in an unknown direction in the Brownsville community.

"He has not contacted his loved ones and that is what worries me when he talked to them on a daily basis. We think something is wrong. We are not leaving any stone unturned, we have to find this man and time is of the essence," said Sheriff Andre Brunson.

In the nearly two weeks since he was reported missing, investigators have been following every lead they have received. Thursday, Brunson and McKency's family made an urgent plea to the public for help during a press conference.

"Our biggest fear right now is that he will not return home safe to us. He has kids, and they are wondering 'where is my daddy at?' He has siblings, parents, and a lot of people who love him. We just pray he comes home," said Shantana McKency, Kenneth McKency's sister.

If you know McKency's location, please immediately call the sheriff's office at 334-724-0669 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

