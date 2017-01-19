UPDATE: Missing Autauga County woman found safe

A little after 10 a.m. Friday Autauga County sheriff's investigators found 62-year-old Debra Walters Morgan safe and sound at a friend's house on County Road 10.

Morgan went missing after a trip to the Prattville Walmart on Wednesday. She rode the Autauga County Rural Transportation bus to the retailer.

Authorities never suspected anything suspicious.

It appears Morgan left Walmart on her own and chose not to go back to the Carlorene House, an assisted living home on Highway 82 in Autauga County.

