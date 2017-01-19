Eastdale Mall to host The Grand Royal Ball

Eastdale Mall and The Party Palace will host The Grand Royal Ball on Feb. 4.

Children are encouraged to dress up like their favorite princess. At the ball, they can get their makeup done and receive etiquette tips from princesses like Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.

There will also be princes on hand. So, it is perfect for both boys and girls.

Regular tickets are $25; VIP tickets are $35. VIP tickets include having hair and makeup done before the ball. Royal VIP ticket holders get a special one-one-one with the princesses and princes.

