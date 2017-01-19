River Region United Way announces 2016 results, recognizes volunteers

The River Region United Way held its Recognition and Results event on Thursday to recognize the volunteers that served the organization this year as well as announce the results of its 2016 fundraising campaign.

Hundreds of volunteers donated their time this year to put in thousands of volunteer hours to better the community in the River Region.

The organization also collected $4,401,078 in donations from nearly 10,000 donors.

The funds will be used to address community needs in the River Region.

