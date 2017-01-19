LIVE : Continuing coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration on air, on app

The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
Surveillance footage shows a man dump a liquid, believed to be gasoline, on the 69-year-old then toss a burning object at him, deputies say.More >>
Surveillance footage shows a man dump a liquid, believed to be gasoline, on the 69-year-old then toss a burning object at him, deputies say.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
A teenager was shot Saturday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A teenager was shot Saturday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A fatal crash Saturday night took the life of a Fort Dale Academy student, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A fatal crash Saturday night took the life of a Fort Dale Academy student, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a late night shooting Saturday.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a late night shooting Saturday.More >>
Some big names in country music made a stop in Auburn Saturday.More >>
Some big names in country music made a stop in Auburn Saturday.More >>
A Saturday night crash claimed the life of a Florida woman, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
A Saturday night crash claimed the life of a Florida woman, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.More >>
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.More >>