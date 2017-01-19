Sec. of the Air Force visits Maxwell, presents medals to Air War College instructor

Before she ends her time as Secretary of the Air Force, Deborah Lee James had one more task.

Thursday, she presented two Silver Star medals at Maxwell Air Force Base.

The Silver Star is the third-highest decoration for valor in combat and, as you can imagine, is not quickly nor freely handed out.

According to James, out of the nearly one million service members across the board, there are 12 who have two Silver Stars.

One of those 12 is Colonel Christopher Barnett who is the Air War College instructor of Leadership and Warfighting located at Maxwell Airforce Base.

In April 2009, after receiving word of a Special Forces convoy under attack by a large enemy force, Barnett led a search and rescue mission in Afghanistan, flying into a blinding sandstorm in near zero visibility.

One month later in a different part of the country, in a two-day span, Barnett led 10 missions, flying into a Taliban stronghold, dodging heavy machine gun, rocket-propelled grenade and small arms fire for three casualty rescues.

"It was personal because that's what it's really about. It's about the guy next to you and so it was really important for us to actually go and make sure we got them out of there. It was just no question," explains Barnett. "It was just such a great day knowing that those guys had been out of there and no one else was going to get hurt besides the three guys and they all made it. It was fantastic."

Barnett was awarded a Silver Star for each of those events.

Originally, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with valor for them but Secretary James approved to upgrade them to Silver Stars.

James presented the awards on her last day on the job.

"Being able to honor someone who put his life on the line, not just on one occasion but on two occasions, really on many more occasions than that, but two key occasions that we are recognizing today, there's nowhere I would rather be," said James through tears.

Out of 147 award nominations reviewed, James approved nine for upgrade. Barnett was two of those nine.

Seven other service members will receive similar ceremonies for their award upgrades.

"The military represents one percent of the American public. So one percent of the people protect the rest of us who are the 99 percent. So we owe them a great deal. It's very important that we tell these stories. It's important that we thank them, that we thank their families because there is enormous sacrifice involved. Their tales of bravery and valor are spectacular. All Americans need to know these stores," claims James.

