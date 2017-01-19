What the ACA repeal could mean for Alabama

The outcome for Alabama following the GOP's repeal and replace promise for the Affordable Care Act is unpredictable at best.



“Even though we did not expand Medicaid, we did see some drop in our uninsured rate because of the exchange,” said Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association.

One aspect we do know that will threaten Alabama's hospitals is scheduled cuts in the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital payments, or DSH payments. It’s money that helps alleviate the burden of providing services for uninsured patients.

This could cut payments to Alabama hospitals by $100 million in one year.

“The idea was that all states would expand Medicaid; as you had less people uninsured, you would not need as much of the disproportionate share of payments to offset the compensated care,” Howard explained. “But those cuts are still in place, and they are scheduled to take place.”

Howard just returned from Washington D.C., where the replacement talk is still a game of chance. She spoke cautiously about block grants, a potential financing mechanism for the healthcare law.

“An ill-designed block grant program could be disastrous for the state of Alabama,” Howard said.

Funding could be based on per capita or state Medicaid spending. Both would leave Alabama with the lowest funding.

“Block grants are not about helping the states, it's about saving the federal government money,” Howard said.

Howard explained their chief request in Washington is to slow down and give this change careful consideration.

“I think for the first time in my career, we don't know what is up on some things,” Howard explained. “I don't know what to expect, this is a totally new environment in Washington with President-Elect Donald Trump."

Howard said the general feeling in Washington is lawmakers will likely defund the health care law, but it won't take effect for a couple of years to allow congress to create the replacement.

