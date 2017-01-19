Josh Parrish excited to be back at Northview H.S. as head coach

March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Former Troy kicker Ryan Kay has no doubt he can do whatever is asked of him in the NFL.More >>
If you are in the mood for some baseball, then you are in luck! The Biscuits will be back in town this Saturday to host the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
Alabama State University will host a new opponent for the 2017 Turkey Day Classic, a team it has never in its history lined up against: Cheyney University.More >>
Former Stanhope Elmore High School athletic director settles with state department after paying a teacher to change athlete’s grades.More >>
American Amanda Anisimova has been on a roll the last two weeks.More >>
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two...More >>
The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday that OF Colby Rasmus will begin a rehab assignment with the Montgomery Biscuits beginning Saturday, April 22, against the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
