Josh Parrish excited to be back at Northview H.S. as head coach

Josh Parrish has very fond memories growing up at Northview High School.

"I have more memories of Northview High growing up than I do of my own house because I was up here every single day of my life," said Parrish. "There's just a love for this place that really can't be explained."

Parrish was named the head football coach of the Cougars last week during the Dothan City School Board meeting and he's thrilled to be back where he always wanted to be.

"I grew up here," said Parrish. "I've always really had the goal of getting back here and getting the tradition rebuilt to what it use to be."

Parrish comes to Northview after three years as the head coach at Daleville High School. Before then, Parrish served as an assistant with the Cougars from 2007-2011.

However, his history with Northview dates back to the days of when his father, Harry Wayne Parrish, led the Cougars to two state titles in the 80s, but he's not wanting to follow in his footsteps.

"Me growing up here because of my dad, that probably had more of a factor," said Parrish. "Not so much of his accomplishments and all that kind of stuff."

Parrish will take over a Cougar team that went winless last season, but Parrish is leaving that in the past.

"I don't care what we did last year and I don't care what their record was last year, the goal is always the playoffs and always go deep in the playoffs and try to win championships," said Parrish. "That's the message I'm sending them and that's the expectations. I know that sounds crazy to some people, but not to me."

Parrish said he and his staff have an uphill battle to climb to turn this program around, but joked that the most difficult part of the job is trying to find something to wear every day since he doesn't have much Cougar gear.

