Josh: Multiple waves of storms likely through Sunday

Rain and thunderstorms are in progress across the state this afternoon; the storms will continue marching steadily eastward, exiting the state no later than 3am. While instability values are limited, there's enough wind shear to warrant a marginal severe weather risk through 3am. If we have any issues, it'd likely be from isolated strong wind gusts, but we have to mention at least a tiny chance of a brief tornado.

SECOND ROUND OF STORMS: Much of Friday will feature dry weather, with only a small chance of a few isolated showers. Many will stay dry during the daytime hours. As the sun sets, though, strengthening wind fields will likely yield an increase in storm coverage and intensity overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Depending on how much instability is available, some of these storms could produce wind, hail and/or isolated tornadoes.

A THIRD ROUND? MAYBE: Yet another wave of storms *could* form Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Think of this round as a "swing for the fences" hitter in baseball - it's sort of an all or nothing proposition. If there's enough instability and the wind shear lingers long enough, this third wave could be the most significant of the three. But, it's equally possible that the atmosphere has no energy left over and this wave of storms doesn't even form - or is very weak.

BOTTOM LINE: Several intervals of storms are likely through Sunday morning, and severe weather is possible, too. Rely on the WSFA First Alert Weather App's radar to help guide you with specific information for your location and activities. Be sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio with fresh batteries, too.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist