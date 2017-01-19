Second suspect in shooting that killed elderly Dallas Co. woman surrenders

The second suspect in the Dallas County shooting that claimed the life of an elderly woman on Christmas Day has turned himself.

Jalin Booker, 18, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of 73-year-old Juanita Tripp.

Jalin's cousin, Tyrone Booker, was charged with capital murder earlier this week for his involvement in the shooting. Tyrone had fled to Mississippi after the shooting occurred.

Tripp was celebrating Christmas with loved ones at her home when she struck and killed by a stray bullet. Several of her family members were also injured in the shooting.

Tripp died after the stray bullet went through her glass storm door, through her thigh and into a TV stand in the hallway. Tripp’s daughter, Felicia, was also grazed by a bullet. She is a nurse and immediately started to provide aid to her mother.

Tripp was rushed to the emergency room in a police cruiser because her wounds were so severe. Officers did not wait for an ambulance. At the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

