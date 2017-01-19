Carver's failing status based on 10th grade ACT Aspire scores

After the state released its list of failing schools and started the process for a potential MPS takeover, Montgomery principals are reacting to the status and opening up a dialogue with parents.

While Carver High School was labeled as a failing school, school leaders say there's more to it.

When Karen Smith found out that her daughter's school failed the state's report card, she was ready to pull her out of Carver High and send her to a private school.

"Just hearing the rumors or hearing the word 'failing school,' no one wants their child associated with that when you want for your child to receive a good education,” said Smith.

After Smith talked to Principal Gary Hall about the failing status, her concerns were alleviated.

"So just hearing the term without knowing what criteria was used to make that classification makes it easy for you to make a spontaneous choice instead of really knowing the total background, you're able to make an informed decision,” said Smith.

Hall doesn't think his school is a failing school.

“We missed the mark on one grade level with one test that took all of about a week and this time we know the targets,” said Gary Hall, Carver High School Principal.

According to Hall, the failing status was based on a 10th grade ACT Aspire test where students scored 27 percent in reading and 3 percent in math.

“We're not going to fail, we're going to succeed, I want to own it, it’s our numbers, our 10th-grade group but we're going to make a difference,” said Hall.

Hall and his staff owning the scores and taking accountability, he's asking parents to do the same.

“I want it to be out there I want the parents to know, you've got to support us,” said Hall.

"With communication, everyone is informed and everyone knows what proper action to take so they can give the kids the support that they need,” said Rene Willams, concerned Carver parent.

According to officials at Carver, on top of improving math and reading scores, challenges include excessive tardiness and a lack of parental involvement.

“I believe in what we do here. I've been here 11 years and we've been off, we've been clear more than we've been on caution or alert and I think I have some great teachers, my hats off to them. They do a great job and when we received that report card, they were all chomping at the bit to get to work,” said Hall.

A free ACT Aspire Prep Course kicks off March 4 and continues on March 11, April 1 and April 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The Saturday tutorial is open to all students.

