Lawmakers meet now to prepare for future of self-driving cars

The world of self-driving cars may be around the corner and lawmakers met Thursday to make sure they are ready.

A joint legislative committee met to discuss the potential of self-driving vehicles in Auburn on Thursday and to talk about the different details which may go into a state where self-driving vehicles are the norm.

Lawmakers listened to multiple presentations on the developing technology, discussing how to make sure Alabama stays in front of the curb.

Self-driving cars could one day cut down on accidents by eliminating human error. State lawmakers say it is a good thing but there is a drawback, the state would collect less revenue from tickets.

"I don’t think anyone says it’s not a good thing, it is a good thing. We will have safer roads, we won’t have drunk drivers on the roads but we also need to anticipate how we are going to fill that shortfall on income or do we need to fill the shortfall on income? Those are things I want my legislators to look at and that way we can be prepared for it if it comes or when it does come in the future," said Senator Tom Whatley.

Whatley says they may start proposing pieces of legislation as early as this year to help this process.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.