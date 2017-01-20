Josh: Severe storms possible Saturday

MORE STORMS COMING: Overnight computer model guidance is coming into better agreement on the evolution of this weekend's severe weather risk. First things first - Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a few scattered showers possible at times. We don't expect severe weather Friday or even Friday evening. But, after midnight Friday night, multiple waves of severe thunderstorms become possible...

FIRST WINDOW: 3am-Noon Saturday. Saturday morning will likely be very active across Alabama; thunderstorms will develop across south Mississippi and coastal Alabama, then move into our part of the state. Shear profiles and instability values suggest that these storms could produce very large hail, isolated tornadoes and gusty wind. Confidence is high in this band of storms; our primary questions revolve around the exact magnitude and placement of the greatest severe weather risk.

HAIL IS A CONCERN: Tornadoes get everyone's attention; yes, there is a tornado risk in this setup. However, the VERY cold air aloft really grabs my attention and points me towards hail being a big problem in the most intense storm cores. I won't be surprised if someone in Mississippi or Alabama ends up with some hail larger than golf balls Saturday.

SECOND WINDOW? A more questionable, but perhaps intense wave of storms could form Saturday evening into Saturday night and Sunday morning. But, there still remains more questions than answers with respect to this scenario.

WHAT TO DO: Make sure you have multiple, reliable ways of receiving weather warnings...a NOAA Weather Radio is a good baseline, and I recommend the WSFA Weather App and/or our 41212 text service as reliable backup options, too. Make sure everyone in your home knows where to go in the event a tornado warning is issued for your area. Due to the large hail concern, consider putting your vehicle in the garage or under a carport, if one is available to you.

Those who live in mobile homes need to have a safer place to find shelter - one that they can reach in a very short amount of time.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist