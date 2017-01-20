ON TIA: Trump to be sworn in as nation's 45th president; Severe weather a possibility this weekend

INAUGURATION: Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the nation's 45th president. Before being sworn in, Trump will attend church with his family and then he'll meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House.

NBC's coverage of trump's inauguration begins at nine this morning. It's scheduled to run until 3 p.m. We'll have full coverage on-air, on our website, and on the news app.

Good morning! Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Severe storms on Saturday could bring strong winds, hail and even tornadoes. Coming up at 6 a.m., First Alert Meteorologist Eric Snitil will break down the forecast and what you should expect.

Today may very well be the last "quiet" day until the start of next week. Our updated severe weather timeline ramps up again early Sat. am. pic.twitter.com/GJPa5JgRfk — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 20, 2017

SELF-DRIVING CARS: It wasn't that long ago self-driving cars were only seen in movies and TV shows. Now, the idea of these being on the road is becoming a reality. Lawmakers are now working to consider what will happen if they become the norm. Reporter Michael Doudna has the details coming up at 6:10 a.m.

CHARGED: Investigators have found a missing 14-year-old girl from Mobile in Tuscaloosa. The missing girl was with a 28-year-old man she ran away from home with. He is now facing statutory rape charges. Reporter Ugochi Iloka spoke to investigators and has the latest in the investigation coming up at 6:15 a.m.

BREAKING GROUND: The Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, known as LAMP, will break ground on a brand new facility today. LAMP has been operating out of the old Houston Hill school since 2014 but soon will operate in the One Center. At 6 a.m., we'll talk with LAMP's principal about the excitement that growing over this new school and how it will help his students excel even more.

