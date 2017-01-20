Ken Hare's Natural Alabama: Small Phoebe draws birders to Autauga County

The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
Surveillance footage shows a man dump a liquid, believed to be gasoline, on the 69-year-old then toss a burning object at him, deputies say.More >>
Alabama has eight species of woodpeckers that regularly reside in the state, and until a few weeks ago I had seen only seven of them.More >>
One of my favorite local places to bird is an island off the Alabama River just north of Montgomery. Not only will you find lots of birds there, but you might also bump into a former congressman and mayor of Montgomery clearing brush.More >>
If you haven't already, it's time to get your hummingbird feeders out. The Ruby Throats are back.More >>
There are some birders who will drop everything and rush virtually anywhere for a chance to see a truly rare bird. But even relatively common birds are fun to find when they are somewhere they aren't supposed to be.More >>
The White Pelican is one of Alabama's most beautiful birds, and one of my favorites to attempt to photograph.More >>
Alabama is a wonderful place to bird, with a diverse number of species available for birders in virtually every season of the year. In the spring and fall, for example, Dauphin Island and Fort Morgan peninsula offer some of the best opportunities to see warblers and other migratory birds in all of North America.More >>
Recently I posted a bird photo on Facebook and referred to a "kettle of Black Vultures" and several months ago referred in a column to a "raft of Snow Geese."More >>
When the Alabama Ornithological Society met recently for its winter meeting at Lake Guntersville State Park, the focus was on the huge numbers of wintering ducks and geese to be seen at Lake Guntersville and nearby Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
On a recent birding outing in Central Alabama, I should have stopped taking photos and switched to videos. Then I could have edited them into a movie and called it "The Day of the Raptor."More >>
The Say's Phoebe is a fairly common bird, one that is not particularly striking or dramatically different from other phoebe species.More >>
