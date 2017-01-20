Easy ways to get your Vitamin D allowance and why it's important

It’s naturally found in the sun and Vitamin D is important for bone and muscle health, however, sometimes it can be hard to get enough sun during the winter.

Vitamin D is produced in the skin through ultra-violet light conversion. In the winter months, there is significantly less sunlight.

Dermatologists say taking a Vitamin D supplement may help get to that daily dose.

Dr. Raymond Kuawahara says "the recommend daily allowance for Vitamin D is 600 international units per day. This will help with calcium

absorption and keep your bones strong."

You can also eat a number of foods to get you to that daily mark of 600 international units.

"You can get it from food such as fatty fish: tuna fish or mackerel, fortified milk and milk products such as cottage cheese, yogurt

and many leafy vegetables," said Dr. Kuawahara.

Dr. Kuawahara goes on to say, "seniors are more prone to Vitamin D deficiencies because their bones are more brittle. It is important to supplement

these deficiencies at an early age."

Dr. Kuwahara says it's still important to wear sunscreen if you're going to be outside for a long period of time.

