Spanish Fort man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-65

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 43-year-old Spanish Fort man, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Corporal Jess Thornton says Thad Still Akins was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe was driving struck the trailer of a 2015 International tractor trailer. Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on interstate 65 near the 153-mile marker.

