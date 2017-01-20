Former Ashford Academy headmaster surrenders to police

The former headmaster of Ashford Academy has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Douglas John Bauer was wanted on charges that he embezzled more than $37,000 from the private school.

A "lengthy" investigation concluded last Friday with warrants on multiple counts including nine third-degree counts of possession of a forged instrument, three counts of second-degree theft of property, six counts of third-degree theft of property, and eight counts of fourth-degree theft of property.

