Former Ashford Academy headmaster surrenders to police

The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
An Alabama Department of Transportation project will begin Monday on U.S. Highway 80.More >>
New Walk of Life Church and Saint James United Methodist Church canceled their usual services on Sunday, and asked their congregations to join forces for a day of outdoor worship, service and fellowship.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
A teenager was shot Saturday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A fatal crash Saturday night took the life of a Fort Dale Academy student, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a late night shooting Saturday.More >>
Some big names in country music made a stop in Auburn Saturday.More >>
