MPS votes unanimously to work with ALSDE on intervention

The Montgomery Public School Board has voted unanimously to work collaboratively with the Alabama Department of Education on an intervention.

"The state superintendent says that he's going to work collaboratively with us, and we take him at his word," said MPS Board President Robert Porterfield.

Board members spent a good amount of time on Friday going through a list of concerns and making notes of corrective actions being taken by the board. Some of those actions, like hiring a chief financial officer, are already in progress.

Before she voted, Board Vice President Lesa Keith wanted to make sure discipline was part of the state's takeover plan.

"You have to take a few bad apples, send them home for a little bit, maybe a semester, bring them back. Don't tell me 'but we have to keep them there because they have to learn.' They're destroying the learning of some of the kids already in the classroom," Keith said.

But when Keith tried to bring that up during the meeting, Board Member Mary Briers accused her of putting on a show, which led to an argument.

"We know about that but it's almost like its a media opportunity to come out here and bring all this stuff up," Briers said during the meeting.

"Mary, it's real. It's real stuff. It's when we get behind the scenes. You tell me you're going to do something and we get behind the scenes, nothing gets done," Keith said in response to Briers.

ALSDE gave notice to the school board on Jan. 12, citing concerns about the financial and academic performance of Montgomery Public Schools.

The State Board of Education is expected to vote on whether or not to intervene in February.

