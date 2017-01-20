Houston Co. organizers kick off free tax preparations for low income families

Impact Alabama is teaming up with Wallace Community College, The Saliba Center for Families and Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1 to provide free tax preparations for working families once again.

Services for the tax preparations geared up on Friday.

The process takes about an hour but it's simple. When low-income families come in for tax services, they'll need to bring their social security card and state driver's license, along with tax and health documents.

Services are aimed at assisting families eligible for the earned income tax credit. It's part of a federal anti-poverty program for working families.

To qualify, your family must make up to $53,000 a year with children in the home or $20,000 a year without children in the home.

"They really wanted to make sure those low-income families and those working families are able to access all of the money that they can earn," said Katelyn Dodd, representing Impact Alabama.

Last year, Impact Alabama trained 550 students for tax preparations statewide. More than 900 Alabama families took advantage of the free services. They also educate tax filers, so they understand the tax system.

Thirty students are currently in the process of becoming IRS Certified.

"We think it's so important that tax payers know all their options before just going to a tax preparer that may be a predatory tax preparer who might take more money than they need to. And even someone who's not a predatory tax preparer, we think you should be able to get high-quality tax preparation for free," Dodd said.

Spencer Smith of Dothan is thankful for this free tax service.

"Being a recent college graduate, it helps me pay off some of my loans and with my family as well," Smith said.

Tax preparations will be held at the Saliba Center for Families in Dothan. To schedule an appointment, call 1-888-998-2925. Daytime, evening and Saturday appointments are available.

For more information log on to ImpactAmerica.com.

