Heart Gallery Alabama: Myranda

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
There are hundreds of children in Alabama in the foster care system who need a forever home.

One of those children is Myranda. She is described as artistic.

Myranda loves to read, draw, and paint. She is very hopeful that she will find her forever family.

You can learn more about Myranda here.

