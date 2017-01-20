Alabama State Comptroller Thomas White dies after decades in public service

Alabama State Comptroller Thomas L. White, Jr., has died, according to Gov. Robert Bentley's office.

White died Thursday following a brief illness, the governor's office said in a statement.

Bentley's office released this statement regarding White's passing:

"I am saddened to learn of the death of State Comptroller Thomas L. White, Jr. Just a few days ago, I spoke with his family and my thoughts and prayers are with him. Tom passed away yesterday, from a brief illness. For more than four decades, Tom has been a great public servant of the state of Alabama. Prior to being appointed State Comptroller, Tom served as the Chief Financial Officer at the Alabama Department of Public Health for 22 years as well as CFO for the Alabama Public Health Care Authority for 15 years. I really appreciate Tom’s dedication to Alabama, he will be truly missed.”