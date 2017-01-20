Lee Co. to open alternative shelter locations in anticipation of severe weather

Lee County EMA officials announced on Friday that alternate shelter locations will be open this weekend for anyone who is looking to seek shelter during any potential severe weather threats.

The shelters will open if a tornado watch is issued. If you feel you need to be at the shelter and a watch has not been issued, officials ask that you call the shelters before heading there.

The Southern Union State Community College tornado shelter in Opelika will be open this weekend. The shelter is FEMA rated to withstand an EF4 tornado.

The shelter is located under the new Business and Technology Building on the southern edge of campus.

Here are the directions to the shelter:

From US 231/Layfette Parkway:

Continue south on US Hwy 231/Layfette Parkway

Turn left on to West Point Parkway

The entrance will be on the left after you pass the pond.

From Samford Avenue:

Continue on Samford Ave, past the intersection of Layfette Parkway, onto West Point Parkway.

The entrance to the parking lot will be on the left after you pass to the pond.

From Fox Run Parkway

Turn right off of Fox Run Parkway on to West Point Parkway

The entrance to the parking lot will be on the left after you pass the pond

From West Point Parkway

When approaching the SUSCC Campus, the entrance will be on the right, just before you pass the pond.

You are not required to call before going to the shelter but if you need to call, the shelter can be reached at 334-324-3631 or 334-328-9392.

The following locations will also be opened in the event of severe weather but are not rated tornado shelters:

Providence Baptist Church basement in Beauregard (334-319-0962)

Ralph Draughon Library and Green Hall in Auburn

Smiths Station Government Center - 706-681-7091

You will need to bring your own supplies to the shelters such as food, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, medicines, water, diapers and anything else you may need.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.