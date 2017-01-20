WSFA First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

A WSFA First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday.

Severe weather looks to threaten the WSFA viewing area Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

We have declared a WSFA First Alert Weather Day in order to give you the most advance warning possible. This gives you time to plan ahead, change plans if necessary - and ensure you are adequately prepared.

We have been upgraded to a MODERATE RISK for severe weather tonight. High winds, hail, & tornadoes will be possible tonight. #alwx pic.twitter.com/nLeTwdH863 — Vernon Turner WSFA (@VernonWSFA) January 21, 2017

The greatest threat for severe weather will encompass the southern part of the state and will include cities such as Montgomery, Troy, Andalusia, Greenville, and Eufaula.

Internally, we have ramped up our threat index graphic for tonight from 8 p.m. into Sunday morning to include the higher likelihood of tornadic development, including strong tornadoes. The HRRR model has Significant Tornado Parameter (STP) values alarmingly high across much of our area tonight. That only becomes relevant if storms develop in that ripe airmass...but it's cause for concern.

Given our dynamics, all hazards of severe weather are in play including tornadoes, damaging straight-lined winds, and possible hail.

We encourage you to use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

