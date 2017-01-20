America's priorities center of roundtable discussion at AUM

Hundreds of miles away from Washington, a room full of military and business leaders, along with academia, gathered for a talk about the future with particular emphasis on 'doing more with less.'

The Futures Laboratory group met for its fifth quarterly meeting at Auburn University Montgomery.

"First thing we'll talk about if what might that look like," said retired three-star Lt. General Ron Burgess, and that might look like a problem down the road, he believes.

"At the end of the day we're all asked to keep a lot of balls in the air, and if you're really good you don't let any of those balls drop. From a defense standpoint there is great risk in letting one of those balls drop," Burgess explained.

Military personnel from Maxwell in Montgomery and Fort Benning in Georgia were on-hand for the discussion. With their partners on the academic side of things, this was the start of understanding the potential dangers of making everything a priority in defending America.

"There's an old saying.. 'He who tries to be strong everywhere.. is strong nowhere," Burgess said.

The Futures Laboratory meeting produced no permanent solutions to the very issue Burgess talked about, a long way from running it up the flagpole.

"Of course that may change with the new administration. Who knows?," he said.

Thinking outside the box, expanding their horizon in a rapidly changing world, and hoping for answers in the near future.

