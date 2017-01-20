Teen arrested in Tallapoosa Co. for allegedly setting fire to local tavern

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Colonel Tom's Tavern last year, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jonathan Kurtis Caldwell, of Dadeville, has been charged with second-degree arson, third-degree burglary, and third-degree theft.

On Dec. 14, 2016, authorities responded to the business on Highway 34 near Dadeville. The structure was heavily damaged in the fire.

After an investigation was conducted, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, additional arrests are expected.

Caldwell is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

