River Region residents watch Trump's inauguration

Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
An Auburn High School Senior is getting the opportunity of a lifetime as a Bassmaster High School All-American.More >>
An Alabama Department of Transportation project will begin Monday on U.S. Highway 80.More >>
New Walk of Life Church and Saint James United Methodist Church canceled their usual services on Sunday, and asked their congregations to join forces for a day of outdoor worship, service and fellowship.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
A teenager was shot Saturday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A fatal crash Saturday night took the life of a Fort Dale Academy student, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Department.More >>
