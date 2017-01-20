River Region residents watch Trump's inauguration

People in the River Region took time Friday to watch the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation's 45th president. For some, the swearing-in was part of an emotional day.

"It's a day I never thought would happen and I'm so happy," McLaurin Mac said, tearing up. "I'm retired Air Force, I'm retired State Department, and I have not liked the direction our country has been going in, and I was very happy to see all the plans and hopes and goals Donald Trump has set for himself and our nation."

"This is what we have been waiting for," added Pat Wilson. "We're ready for our country to get back on track, we're ready for a smaller federal government presence in our lives."

This day is especially significant to Wilson. She attended George W. Bush's swearing-in and says after experiencing two inaugurations first hand, it tends to hold a special place watching the American tradition unfold.

"I got chills when he got sworn in," she said. "I wasn't expecting that. He wasn't my first choice for candidate, but we all came together to support him once he was nominated as the person the party had chosen. I just got chills, his speech was excellent. He seemed to base everything on a religious, meaningful presentation with God that he's going to be looking and watching for the right thing for the American People," claimed Wilson.

Others, though, weren't as pleased with the election outcome, and some chose to make their differing opinions known. A small group gathered on the steps of the Alabama Capitol during the inauguration.

"A lot of people want to talk about this is a disgrace and all that stuff, and you may feel that way, but at the end of the day, it's happening. So we need to look at what we can do. It's happening, he's going to be president, and that's fine. We have to respect that," said Julia James. She continued, "What we need to do is we need to look at initiating change in ourselves, in our local communities, in our states, and building on that up to make sure we protect our rights as citizens of this country."

No matter political beliefs, all say they are hopeful for the future.

"The way it looks for a lot of people right now is no one is going to be able to do anything for the next four to eight years, and that's not true," explained Alex Nall, who was protesting. "We need to make sure that we work together for the sake of a better country."

"If he (Trump) can give and take, and Democrats can learn to give and take, and Republicans can learn to give and take, I think we can move this nation back to what we can all be proud of rather than your a Democrat or a Republican," added Mac.

"We do all need to pull together and we do need to work to make our country what it should be," Wilson said. "I have a great deal of hope."

