908th Airlift Wing set to receive 8 new C-130 planes

The 908th Airlift Wing received a huge upgrade on Friday in the form of new C-130 planes.

The division will receive eight new planes to replace eight older model C-130s that have been in service for 31 years.

The first aircraft to be transitioned over to the unit is named "Roll Tide." Alabama's Big Al was on hand to transport the Alabama flag from the old aircraft to the newer one.

The outgoing "Roll Tide" plane had more than 12,000 flight hours and served in multiple wars.

"We have a great deal of pride in each and every one of these aircraft," said Air Force Col. Don Richey. "It's kind of a sad day to see these aircraft go. We've had thousands of people working on them, thousands of people flying on them, but these aircraft have treated us well. We've flown these aircraft in just about every major contingency from Desert Storm until Operation Iraqi Freedom."

The eight new planes will be transitioned over the next few months. The ceremony for the C-130 named by Auburn University will be held this spring.

