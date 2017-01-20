Groundbreaking ceremony held for new LAMP facility

One of the most important liberties we are granted here in this great country of ours is the First Amendment, the freedom of religion, the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.More >>
One of the most important liberties we are granted here in this great country of ours is the First Amendment, the freedom of religion, the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.More >>
I continue to be disappointed in how our government in Washington DC doesn't function anymore.More >>
I continue to be disappointed in how our government in Washington DC doesn't function anymore.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey will be in office through the end of 2018 and could be in office four years more should she choose to run and win re-election.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey will be in office through the end of 2018 and could be in office four years more should she choose to run and win re-election.More >>
Gov. Robert Bentley woke up today as citizen Robert Bentley probably wondering what just happened.More >>
Gov. Robert Bentley woke up today as citizen Robert Bentley probably wondering what just happened.More >>
We have had a couple of lousy days this past week weather wise. So, it’s nice to see a wonderful forecast for this weekend because there is so much to do.More >>
We have had a couple of lousy days this past week weather wise. So, it’s nice to see a wonderful forecast for this weekend because there is so much to do.More >>
Then candidate Donald Trump had a very simple message on what he would do to make America great again.More >>
Then candidate Donald Trump had a very simple message on what he would do to make America great again.More >>
When the Legislature reconvenes on Tuesday, one of the bills they can vote on is HB277, the Child Care Safety Act.More >>
When the Legislature reconvenes on Tuesday, one of the bills they can vote on is HB277, the Child Care Safety Act.More >>
Air travel is nothing like it used to be. Back when I was much younger, not as many traveled by plane. If you did, you dressed up in your Sunday’s best...More >>
Air travel is nothing like it used to be. Back when I was much younger, not as many traveled by plane. If you did, you dressed up in your Sunday’s best...More >>
As we are in the middle of the Lenten season I wonder how many of us have stuck to our pledge to give up something.More >>
As we are in the middle of the Lenten season I wonder how many of us have stuck to our pledge to give up something.More >>
Over the year’s l have been confounded with the fashion style of low-hanging pants.More >>
Over the year’s l have been confounded with the fashion style of low-hanging pants.More >>