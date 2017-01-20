Groundbreaking ceremony held for new LAMP facility

The site of the new LAMP facility is in the old Montgomery Mall (Source: WSFA 12)

Progress is being made on the new Loveless Academic Magnet Program, or LAMP, facility. On Friday, officials broke ground on the new facility.

Students and teachers have been in the old Houston Hill Campus since 2014 after engineers found major problems at LAMP's original building.

The new facility is being built at the One Center, which use to be the old Montgomery Mall.

"Our hope is that the facility will only continue to highlight the excellence and education that our staff and students bring to the building," said LAMP Principal Matthew Monson.

"To see it actually come into plan is something that just blows my mind. I know once the students see the progress that's been made, it's really going to get everyone excited," said Emily Magda, a junior at LAMP.

The new facility will be open for the 2017-2018 school year.

