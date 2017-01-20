Groundbreaking ceremony held for new LAMP facility - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new LAMP facility

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The site of the new LAMP facility is in the old Montgomery Mall (Source: WSFA 12) The site of the new LAMP facility is in the old Montgomery Mall (Source: WSFA 12)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Progress is being made on the new Loveless Academic Magnet Program, or LAMP, facility. On Friday, officials broke ground on the new facility.

Students and teachers have been in the old Houston Hill Campus since 2014 after engineers found major problems at LAMP's original building.

The new facility is being built at the One Center, which use to be the old Montgomery Mall.

"Our hope is that the facility will only continue to highlight the excellence and education that our staff and students bring to the building," said LAMP Principal Matthew Monson.  

"To see it actually come into plan is something that just blows my mind. I know once the students see the progress that's been made, it's really going to get everyone excited," said Emily Magda, a junior at LAMP. 

The new facility will be open for the 2017-2018 school year. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • EditorialsMore>>

  • Opinion

    Editorial: First Amendment

    Editorial: First Amendment

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:57:37 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    One of the most important liberties we are granted here in this great country of ours is the First Amendment, the freedom of religion, the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.

    More >>

    One of the most important liberties we are granted here in this great country of ours is the First Amendment, the freedom of religion, the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.

    More >>

  • Opinion

    Editorial: Negotiating for dummies

    Editorial: Negotiating for dummies

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:13 AM EDT2017-04-19 15:13:43 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    I continue to be disappointed in how our government in Washington DC doesn't function anymore.

    More >>

    I continue to be disappointed in how our government in Washington DC doesn't function anymore.

    More >>

  • Opinion

    Editorial: Gov. Ivey…save us some money

    Editorial: Gov. Ivey…save us some money

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:49:08 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Gov. Kay Ivey will be in office through the end of 2018 and could be in office four years more should she choose to run and win re-election.

    More >>

    Gov. Kay Ivey will be in office through the end of 2018 and could be in office four years more should she choose to run and win re-election.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly