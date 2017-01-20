Montgomery man takes blind trust experiment to Trump Inauguration

A Montgomery man took his #doucount movement to our nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.

You may remember David Sadler. His plea for trust and free hugs went viral last summer in Montgomery.

Millions watched his emotional blind trust experiment outside Riverwalk Stadium in the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, and now he’s making a difference on a historic day in Washington D.C.

“People will make America greater; I count, you count. I trust you, do you trust me? let's hug, God is love,” said David Sadler with the #doucount Movement.

Sadler held a sign bearing those words, blindfolded in a high traffic area at Donald Trump's Inauguration.

“It wasn't one second after I put that blindfold on that I started getting hugs,” said Sadler.

As Sadler shows us on social media, love is blind.

"I can't turn my head or walk away from them. I simply accept them no matter who they are, where they come from, what color, religion, sexual orientation,” said Sadler.

According to Sadler, the divisive and hostile rhetoric that emerged during the Presidential Campaign stretched at people's deepest fears and now, he wants to prove people wrong.

“Sometimes, you don't always agree with or like the coach that you play for but you’re still on the same team type of deal,” said Sadler.

Sadler says he hugged hundreds of people and the response was overwhelming.

“Please don’t stop, [they say] 'thank you so much, you are so brave, this is what this country needs,'” said Sadler, explaining what people were saying to him Friday morning.

The Montgomery resident says he's leaving Trump's first day in office a changed man.

“It confirms my faith and my belief that everyone wants the same thing. Everybody wants to be happy, feel like they matter, they count no matter whose side you're on, Republican or Democrat. We're all humans and I think when you have a message of hope, you know everyone can identify with that,” said Sadler.



The CSI Transportation Owner says the protestors in Washington outweighed Trump supporters Friday by a ratio of about 60/40 but the protestors were not acting out toward the supporters.

Sadler expects to be back in Montgomery Saturday afternoon.

