2 charged with capital murder in shooting death of Alex City man

Two men have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on Wednesday, according to the Alexander City Police Department.

Police say 20-year-old Edward Rashun Thomas and 20-year-old Bobby Lee Ponds, Jr. have been charged in the shooting death of Ladarrell Lamar Hart.

Hart was found dead at his house at 1522 Third St. early Wednesday morning.

Police say Hart had been shot twice, at least once in the chest, and the house was in disarray. His TV, phone, and car were stolen. The car was found about five miles away on the north side of the city.

