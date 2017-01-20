Police hope audio of serial armed robber's voice helps end crime spree

A man, tied to a string of robberies in the River Region, is still on the loose and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers hopes newly released audio leads them to the gunman.

They’re asking the public to carefully listen to his demands captured in surveillance footage as they work to put an end to his crime spree.

Officials believe he could become more violent.

On December 24, 2016, at 11:20 p.m., CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett says the suspect stole a 2001 black Nissan Xterra during a robbery in Millbrook.

Then at 11:50 p.m. on the same night, he used the stolen SUV to rob the Liberty Gas Station located in the 2500 block of Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville.

In the video, the robber is wearing dark pants, a dark-colored (possibly gray) hoodie that was inside out, black gloves, black ski mask, and black shoes. He was armed with a silver revolver.

From the footage, the suspect can’t be seen bursting into the Liberty Gas Station convenience store, but the clerk’s hands go up as the gunman immediately starts giving orders.

“Don't move! Give me your hands. Put all the money in the bag now,” he tells the stunned managers on duty.

They listen to him and put cash from the register into a bag.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect in the holdup is responsible for a series of similar crimes in Montgomery, Prattville, and Millbrook.

He is completely covered up by a mask and hood so officials hope the sound of his stern voice may help identify him.



“Get on the ground. You get on the ground so I don't have to shoot. Get on the ground,” he is heard yelling at the staff and a female customer who walked into the store.

She informs him that she has three children waiting for her in her car, her frightened voice heard in the video.

“He came into the store, which was crowded, with a weapon and pointed it at everyone. In a situation like this, an aggressor normally gets worse so we want to take this person off the street before he gets worse; before he actually harms someone,” Garrett said.



He even robs the employees, demanding that they put their wallets in the bag with the money. He then turns his attention to the safe, ordering the managers to open it. They tell him they don’t have the key and the gunman moves to the other cash register inside in the business, located on the package store side. He bosses the scared workers around, telling them to move faster and then leaves with the bag of stolen cash and other items.



“We're hoping that through his body gestures, the way he moves, and especially his voice, maybe someone will be able to recognize his voice at the bare minimum and give us an idea who it is,” Garrett said. “We're looking for any information that leads us to the arrest of this person.”

After the robbery, the suspect was seen getting onto I-65 southbound. The stolen vehicle was found on I-65 South near mile marker 178.

“He's committed several robberies throughout the River Region,” Garrett added.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the man’s capture.

If you can identify or know his whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

