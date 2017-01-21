Power outages and damage reported across AL

Alabama Power says as of 4 a.m. about 300 residents remain without power in central Alabama.

Other outages across central and south Alabama are widely scattered. As the weather clears, crews will work to restore power to those areas.

Several locations across our area are cleaning up after the storms. Check out some of the pictures from viewers and our own crews.

According to Alabama EMA Director Art Faulkner, it is believed that about three different tornadoes cells impacted Elmore County. One of those happened in the Western part of Wetumpka. The second happened in the south area of Wetumpka near the Blue Ridge, Willow Springs and Redland road area. A third cell caused some isolated damage near Eclectic.

Autauga Co.

EMA reports trees down across the county. There have also been reports of power lines down on Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 41.

Viewers report numerous roadways are flooded including those in the area of Cooter's Pond in Prattville.

Butler Co.

Trees and/or power lines down on HWY 55 @ Garland Rd., Patrick Rd., Horse Farm Rd. Dilly Hill Rd., Shoals Rd/Garland Baptist Church Rd., 1300 Block Rd.

Shoals Rd, S of 106, and County Rd 8, County Rd 59 and Hwy 106- impassable at this time.

Trees also down on Elizabeth Street in McKenzie. Possible trees on houses on same street. Mayor of McKenzie is accessing.

Bullock Co.

An unoccupied home was destroyed

Dale Co.

Part of Lakeview Road in the 1900 block has been washed away

Dallas Co.

Residents report several down trees and overturned trailers. There was also a report of an overturned tractor trailer on Hwy. 80.

Elmore Co.

EMA reports numerous power lines and trees across the county. Wind damage has been reported in Western Wetumpka. There is also damage in the area of Redland road and the Willow Springs area.

Mayor of Wetumpka Jerry Willis says there is damage to two public structures: First United Church and the Church of Christ on Co Rd. 212. Numerous metal buildings have also moved around.

A southern natural gas line has collapsed. Crews are working to move the water across the roadway.

Escambia Co.

Reports of downed trees in the Brewton area.

Geneva Co.

Flooding reported on Goose Hollow Road

Henry Co.

U.S. Highway 431 and County Road 99 in Headland are underwater and impassable

Lee Co.

Residents reports of damage near and around Chewakla State park.

Several downed trees on roadways but no major structural damages. EMA suggests caution on roadways and in and around properties due to numerous hazards.

Damage to Smith Station High School baseball and softball fields.

A trailer at Windover Farms in Auburn was damaged.

Pike Co.

Reports of downed trees on the campus of Troy University near South George Wallace Drive. Utilities en route to move debris out of the roadway

Structural damage to homes in south Pike County

Reports of downed trees, power lines in the Goshen Area. Also, trampolines blown into trees.

A mobile home was reportedly destroyed on County Road 5514, south of Banks. No one was injured.

