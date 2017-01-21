Troy couple killed in crash

A Troy couple was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Pike County 7755 about three miles north of Troy, according to Trooper Kevin Cook with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Tony Jarvis Cummings, 28, and Tanyo Maresa Cummings, 29, were killed when the 2012 Ford Fusion Tony Cummings was driving went off the road, hit several trees and overturned.

The couple was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Cook, no seat belts were being used, and speed is believed to be a factor. The crash is under investigation.

