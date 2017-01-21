New Publix location opens in Troy

Publix is officially open in the city of Troy.

The company held its grand opening on Saturday, despite the severe weather that was sweeping through the area.

The new store is located right off of Highway 231 across from George Wallace Drive.

Thousands of residents came out for the grand opening and are thrilled to have a new shopping choice in their backyard.

"I love the one in Montgomery so I think this one will be a great asset to our community," said Donna McGowin. "I shop about once a week, so I'll be out here

next week."

"I have one in my hometown and it just makes me feel like I'm closer to my family," said Troy University student Olivia Jones. "They live almost four hours away, so it's good, to like, shop with my mom."

Publix will be open in Troy Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.