Opelika man begins work to turn great-grandfathers' home into community center

An east Alabama man is spearheading efforts to transform an old home in Opelika into a community center.

Jeremy Gray was born and raised in Opelika. After leaving for several years to follow other endeavors, he returned back home three years ago on a mission. His goal now is to give back to the community that made him who he is today.

One of the ways Gray wants to make his vision a reality is by renovating his great-grandfathers' home on Jeter Avenue. The work to give a facelift to the property has just started. Once it is completed, the Lottie B. Curtis house will feature offices for its mentors and staff along with a full-service kitchen. The backyard shed and land will serve as a technology lab with classrooms, health clinic, meditation lawn, and organic garden.

"This house will revolve around the mind, body, and soul. Working on one accord, it creates a productive person, so that creates productive people and in return, that is a productive community. That is my aim," said Jeremy Gray, Founder of Elevate Your Grind.

The Curtis house will be an extension of Elevate Your Grind, the non-profit organization Gray started in January 2015.

The estimated cost of the project is slated at $100,000. The organization will host a pancake breakfast on Feb. 4 at Buffalo Wild Wings. To purchase tickets, you can email elevateyourgrind@gmail.com.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise the funds needed. 

