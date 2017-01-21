Adult male suffers serious injury in west Montgomery shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after an adult male suffered a serious injury as a result of a shooting in west Montgomery on Saturday. 

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Smiley Circle in reference to a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male who had sustained a serious injury from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injury. 

No arrest have been made at this time. 

