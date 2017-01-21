Storm shelters to open across AL in preparation for severe weather

Multiple storm shelters will be open across the state Saturday night as the threat for severe weather remains in effect.

AUTAUGA COUNTY:

Posey's Crossroads Baptist Church

Boone's Chapel

BULLOCK COUNTY:

Shelter in the basement of the county courthouse in Union Springs will be open to the public.

CHILTON COUNTY:

The West Chilton Shelter at 250 County Road 46 in Jemison is open as is the Union Grove Shelter at 10896 County Road 51 in Clanton

COFFEE COUNTY:

Enterprise High School will be open from 9 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

ELMORE COUNTY:

Jackson Chapel Church - 4885 Coosada Road - Coosada

Shoal Creek Baptist – 13214 Holtville Road – Deatsville

Deatsville Fire Station – 6930 AL Hwy 143 – Deatsville

Elmore County Courthouse – 100 E Commerce Street

Tallassee City Hall – 3 Freeman Avenue – Tallassee

First Baptist Church Eclectic – 290 First Avenue – Eclectic

Wetumpka Police Department – 208 Marshall Street – Wetumpka

Town of Elmore – Fire Station 2 on Baltzer Road– Elmore

Town of Elmore – Penny Parkway – Elmore

Town of Elmore – 1245 AL Hwy 143 – Elmore

Redland Baptist Church – 1266 Dozier Road – Redland/Wetumpka

LEE COUNTY:

The following places in Lee County will be open when a tornado watch is issued:

Southern Union State Community College Tornado Shelter - Opelika, Alabama - SUSCC Campus Police Department. If you would like to call, they can be reached at (Daytime) 256-395-2211 Ext: 5523 or 334-324-3631; (Evening) 334-328-9392

The following locations are not rated Tornado Shelters but are available as possible alternative locations for those living in mobile homes or vulnerable housing:

Providence Baptist Church Basement - Beauregard - 334-319-0962

Draughon Library and Green Hall - Auburn

Smiths Station Government Center - Smiths Station - 706-681-7091

You will need to bring your own supplies to these locations. Food, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, medicines, water, diapers, etc.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY:

Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville - opens at 9 p.m.

Jackson's Gap Town Hall Basement - opens at 9 p.m.

New Site Fire Station Basement - Open Now

Alexander City, City Hall will be open at 8:30 p.m.

Buttston Fire Department - opens at 6 p.m.

PIKE COUNTY:

The Troy City Recreation Center on Enzor Road will open at 9 p.m.Saturday. Officials ask anyone going to the rec center to bring their own supplies

