Former WSFA 12 News Meteorologist Connor Vernon dies at 63

Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Watch Today in Alabama at 6 a.m.More >>
Watch Today in Alabama at 6 a.m.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
The boy is healthy and doing fine, his mother says.More >>
The boy is healthy and doing fine, his mother says.More >>
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.More >>
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.More >>
The lawsuit claims when people use the Bose app, the company collects their personal information and send it to third parties.More >>
The lawsuit claims when people use the Bose app, the company collects their personal information and send it to third parties.More >>