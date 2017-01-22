Former WSFA 12 News Meteorologist Connor Vernon dies at 63

Former WSFA 12 News Meteorologist Connor Vernon has died at the age of 63, according to WDHN-TV.

According to WDHN-TV, Vernon died suddenly Saturday. According to Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home, and Crematory, LLC, Vernon's funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial services will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Donalsonville, GA.

Vernon had worked at WDHN-TV in Dothan since 2014. He suffered a heart attack in November 2015 and was off the air for several months. He returned to the air on WDHN-TV in January 2016.

Vernon had also worked at stations in Florida, Texas, and WTVY-TV in Dothan.

