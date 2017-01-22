Threat of severe weather continues Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center's latest outlook has upgraded parts of our viewing area. Extreme southeast Alabama has been included in the "High" risk zone for severe weather. Areas south of I-85 and east of I-65 remain in a favorable zone for severe weather today. The window for severe storm development falls between 9 am to 4 pm. All hazards remain a possibility including strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and golf ball size hail.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of south Alabama until 2 PM. Remember a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. You should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and make sure to stay connected as we provide more details.

The close upper low that has been slowly moving east over the south is triggering a surface low that will track across south Alabama today. The surface low's strength and track will be crucial in regards to our severe weather threat today. As stated earlier the prime area for severe activity, including tornado development will be south of the I-85 corridor.

A band of storms will lift slowly north through south Alabama this morning. Heavy rain, frequent lightning will be widespread. What we will closely have to watch will be any rotation with these storms.

