Verbena schools closed Monday due to storm damage

The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
Republicans hope to avoid the ignominy of a government shutdown while their party controls Congress and the White House.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots into a car occupied by his wife and two children.More >>
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots into a car occupied by his wife and two children.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education hosted its second of three community forums Tuesday evening to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system. The meeting took place at Lanier High School.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education hosted its second of three community forums Tuesday evening to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system. The meeting took place at Lanier High School.More >>
The White House is set to name Randolph Alles as the new director of the Secret Service.More >>
The White House is set to name Randolph Alles as the new director of the Secret Service.More >>
A man out of jail on bond in a high-profile rape case in Elmore County has been arrested again, this time in Montgomery.More >>
A man out of jail on bond in a high-profile rape case in Elmore County has been arrested again, this time in Montgomery.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a bill protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a bill protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.More >>
Alabama voters will decide in 2018 whether to write anti-abortion language into the state constitution.More >>
Alabama voters will decide in 2018 whether to write anti-abortion language into the state constitution.More >>
The Democratic Party in Alabama has set the dates to qualify for the Special Primary Election for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.More >>
The Democratic Party in Alabama has set the dates to qualify for the Special Primary Election for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.More >>