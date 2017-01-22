Verbena schools closed Monday due to storm damage

Verbena High School and the Verbena Annex will be closed on Monday due to storm damage that occurred over the weekend, according to the Chilton County Superintendent.

Multiple power poles were damaged in the Verbena area, which led to the school being closed on Monday.

According to the Verbena High School principal, LeCroy Career Technical Center will be in session. Career Academy students and afternoon Career Tech students that already drive to LCTC may attend Monday.

Transportation will not be provided Monday from Verbena High School. Students are not required to attend. Please use caution if you choose to attend Career Tech classes.

Jeff State classes will be in session for dual enrollment students. Jeff State dual enrollment students that already drive to Jeff State may attend Monday. Transportation will not be provided from Verbena High School. Students are not required to attend. Please use caution if you choose to attend Jeff State classes.

The basketball game is not canceled. Tip-off is still scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

This is the only school closing we have been made aware of at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.