Possible tornado destroys Bullock Co. home

A possible tornado that touched down in Bullock County on Sunday afternoon did not take any lives, but it did destroy a home.

According to Bullock County EMA Director Roderick Clack, the home was owned by a man named Frederick Pickett who died last year. Clack says that no one lived inside the home.

However, even though no people were physically affected by the damage, he said the home itself is “devastated”.

“The foundation was moved about six inches,” Clark said. “There are bits of insulation sprinkled all over the place, looking like snow; it’s a total loss.”

Pieces of stray wood, that were ripped from the roofing of the house, were scattered throughout the area surrounding the home. Behind the house, there was a mobile home and a storage house, that were both completely destroyed. A portion of the storage home was actually ripped up from the ground and strewn in front of the main house.

Beside the house, a number of trees and power lines are down throughout the county.

“Right now, Dixie Electric is still working,” Clark said. “We have about 30 to 40 people in a small town in our area called Shopton. Our teams are working diligently to get that backup.”

For Clark and other first responders, having to remove fallen trees and put up power lines is better than having to claim fatalities. They said they are thankful that property damage is all that occurred.

